People express solidarity with Kashmiris in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A large number of people, including students, gathered at different places in the district on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris and made human chain.

They chanted slogans against atrocities of India in the occupied Kashmir.

Students and teachers of different schools and colleges expressed solidarity with Kashmiris at Katchery Chowk and protested against Indian government.

Meanwhile, people in mosques prayed special Dau for Kashmiris after Jumma prayers.