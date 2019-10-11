People Express Solidarity With Kashmiris In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 07:11 PM
A large number of people, including students, gathered at different places in the district on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris and made human chain
They chanted slogans against atrocities of India in the occupied Kashmir.
Students and teachers of different schools and colleges expressed solidarity with Kashmiris at Katchery Chowk and protested against Indian government.
Meanwhile, people in mosques prayed special Dau for Kashmiris after Jumma prayers.