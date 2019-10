A large number of people, including students, expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in the district on Friday

People in various protests chanted slogans against atrocities of India in the occupied Kashmir and demanded its freedom.

The students and teachers also staged demonstration in favour of Kashmiris and expressed solidarity with them.