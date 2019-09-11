UrduPoint.com
People Facing Difficulties Due To Curfew In IoK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:17 PM

People facing difficulties due to curfew in IoK

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peer Panchal Peace Foundation Chairman, Muhammad Hanif Kalas, and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum President, Irshad Ahmad Malik have said the people of Kashmir are facing the worst difficulties due to continued curfew, restrictions and other repressive measures used by India in the territory

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peer Panchal Peace Foundation Chairman, Muhammad Hanif Kalas, and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum President, Irshad Ahmad Malik have said the people of Kashmir are facing the worst difficulties due to continued curfew, restrictions and other repressive measures used by India in the territory.

The leaders in a statement issued in Jammu said New Delhi had virtually converted the entire Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region into a big jail, Kashmir Media Service Wednesday reported.

They demanded of the United Nations to take notice of Indian brutalities against the Kashmiri people and play its role in redeeming their inalienable right to self-determination.

Muhammad Hanif Kalas and Irashad Malik, who recently visited the Chenab valley, in their joint statement said that Indian troops and police personnel were deployed in each and every nook of the valley adding to the woes of the locals.

The leaders visited the residence of Abdul Ghani Goni in Bhadarwa and greeted him over his release after 24 years in illegal custody. They said that they also wanted to visit Kishtwar but an environment of siege and harassment prevented them from going there.

