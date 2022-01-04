UrduPoint.com

People Hold Anti-India Demos In Hajin, Kulgam

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 07:26 PM

People hold anti-India demos in Hajin, Kulgam

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), forceful pro-freedom and anti-India protests were held in Hajin and Kulgam areas over the killing of four youth by Indian troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), forceful pro-freedom and anti-India protests were held in Hajin and Kulgam areas over the killing of four youth by Indian troops.

The troops during cordon and search operations martyred two youth each in last 24 hours in Srinagar and Kulgam districts, Kashmir Media Service reported.

One of the youth martyred in Srinagar was identified as Salim Parrey of Hajin area of Bandipore district.

As the news of the killing of Salim Parrey spread, hundreds of people including men and women took to the streets and staged protests and paid tributes to the martyred youth. The protesters raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Despite severe cold, rain and snowfall in the territory, the people staged anti-India protests after the killing of the youth by the troops in Okey area of Kulgam district. Indian police and paramilitary personnel used brute force to disperse the protesters.

