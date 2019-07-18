UrduPoint.com
People Hold Demo Against Killing Of Woman, Girl In Rajouri

Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:14 PM

People hold demo against killing of woman, girl in Rajouri

People staged a strong protest demonstration against the killing of a woman and her minor niece by an Indian Army vehicle in Rajouri district in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :People staged a strong protest demonstration against the killing of a woman and her minor niece by an Indian Army vehicle in Rajouri district in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an Indian Army vehicle hit and killed a 35-year-old woman, Kaneez Begum, and her seven-year-old niece Robia Kousar at Lam Nowshera road in the district.

A police official said that while 7-year-old Robia Kousar died on the spot, her aunt Kaneeza Begum succumbed to injuries at a hospital. A four-year-old boy Yasin Din, who is paralysed by polio and speech impaired, was also critically injured in the incident.

The boy, Yasin Din, is admitted at a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, the official said.

People held a strong protest and blocked the road.

The protesters demanded action against the Indian Army driver responsible for the killing of woman and her niece.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Peer Panjal Peace Foundation, Hanif Kalas, in a statement issued in Jammu expressed grief over the death of woman and her niece after being hit by the Indian Army vehicle. He demanded filing of a murder case against the driver of the vehicle. He also prayed for the deceased and expressed solidarity with their family members.

On the other hand, over a dozen youth were injured after Indian forces' personnel fired pellets and teargas shells on mourners in Baramulla town during demonstrations against the killing of a youth, Adnan Ahmed Channa. Adnan Channa was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Gund Brath area of Sopore town, yesterday.

