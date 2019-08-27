UrduPoint.com
People Of AJK, Pakistan Ready To Respond To Indian Aggression: Masood Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:29 PM

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistani nation and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were ready to respond to Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistani nation and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were ready to respond to Indian aggression.

Addressing the participants of the Civil Society Conference on Human Rights Violations in Kashmir, he said, "Pakistani nation and people in AJK and IoK are united and ready to respond to any aggression. We do not want war, but if imposed, Pakistan's armed forces and nation will respond with force." However, he was of the view that the issue of Kashmir should also be highlighted through diplomatic and political channels.

Masood Khan said it was also for the first time that the civil society and political parties within India were raising a strong voice against the illegal steps taken by Modi government in the held territory.

He also urged the civil society to highlight the Kashmiris' miseries on international media.

Sardar Masood Khan thanked Russia, Britain, China, France and United States for supporting Pakistan on holding of special United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss Kashmir issue.

He said presently, the international community was endorsing Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue. "Stable Pakistan and strong economy will be helpful in resolving Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of UN and according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people," he added.

He asked the government of Pakistan to utilize all the international forums to highlight human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mishal Malik appealed to the international community to take notice of worst Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

She said Kashmiris were determined to get their right to self-determination, adding, the sacrifices rendered for this right would never go in vain.

She asked all the Pakistanis to urge the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The participants of the conference also passed a unanimous resolution asking international agencies, including the United Nations, European Union and the world community to condemn and take urgent action against atrocities of Indian forces.

