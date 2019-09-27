UrduPoint.com
People Of Christchurch Organized Peaceful March Against Human Rights Violations In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:42 PM

People of Christchurch held a peaceful march and protest on Friday against human rights' violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :People of Christchurch held a peaceful march and protest on Friday against human rights' violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Participants from various ethnic diaspora including Kiwis, Indians, Maori and Pacific Islanders, Pakistanis, Afghans, Somalians, middle Eastern and various other nationalities gathered at Victoria Square, Christchurch Central, New Zealand, said a press release received here.

The march gained attention and support from the people of Christchurch, whether they were passing by or they were doing routine business activities. People cheered, clapped and joined in raising slogans to support the march.

The march ended at the Bridge of Remembrance, where community leaders and Kashmiris delivered speeches.

It was very upsetting to learn what was happening in IOK, speakers originated from occupied valley discussed.

"IOK has been in complete lock down since the past 54 days. Heavy presence of Indian army have enforced people of valley to stay inside their houses and further restricted people from doing everyday activities. food and other basic healthcare services are very limited for the people. Army and police are arresting tens of thousands of young Kashmiris and putting them in prisons. Indian army violence is increasing day by day," they said.

They said that all communication channels from IOK were totally blocked. New Zealand Kashmiris said that they were unable to contact their families in occupied valley.

Similar protests are being held throughout New Zealand and other parts of the world. These protests were raising awareness of the human rights violation in IOK.

