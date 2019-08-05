People of Hyderabad express complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):The citizens of Hyderabad from all segments of life expresses complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and demanded the United Nations and international human right organizations to take serious notice of Indian act of depriving the rights of the people of Held Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, Tens of thousands of citizens including political activists, civil society, students, traders, industrialists, government employees and other walks of life came out on roads to lodge protest against genocide being committed by the Indian government in held Jammu and Kashmir.

Scores of rallies from political and religious parties, trade and business organizations, civil society, teachers, lawyers, students and workers took out rallies which later culminated in front of Hyderabad Press Club where the participants showed annoyance over barbarism of Indian troops in Held Jammu and Kashmir and urged the world community to play their role in stopping bloodbath of Kasmiri people in Held Jammu and Kashmir who are struggling for their of self determination.

The students, teachers and employees of different schools, colleges and other educational institutions participated in a rally which taken out from Dr. NA Baloch Model School (old Campus University of Sindh) to Hyderabad Press Club.

The participants of the rally held up placards denouncing Indian brutalities and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris.

They also demanded of the world community and the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to use their influence to stop brutalities against innocent people of Kashmir.

Rallies were organized by different government as well as private educational institutions, in which large number of boys and girls students, teachers, employees of education department and members of civil society also participated to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Another rally led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ali Babar and the Assistant Commissioner city Mohammad Ibrahim Arbab also taken out from Model School to Hyderabad Press Club which was largely attended by the employees of different departments and members of the civil society.

The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry have organized a big rally led by its president Mohammad Saleem Shaikh and other office bearers to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They denounced the Indian aggression against innocent people of Kashmir and demanded of the International Community to put influence on India to stop state terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.