People Of Kashmir Believe To Get Freedom From India: Seminar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:14 PM

The speakers of a seminar on "Kashmir Issue and Solution of the Issue" on Tuesday said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir are rendering great sacrifices with a belief that they will get freedom from India

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The speakers of a seminar on "Kashmir Issue and Solution of the Issue" on Tuesday said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir are rendering great sacrifices with a belief that they will get freedom from India.

The seminar was organized by Human Rights Council of Pakistan at the Arts Council of Pakistan here.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Altaf Ahmed Butt on said that our struggle is not against any religion but we are fighting against oppression.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, Chairman Human Rights Council Jamshed Hussain said that we have a relation of humanity with Kashmir, therefore, we will continue our struggle for freedom from India.

He said that the people of Kashmir will get their rights of self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nation.

Other speakers called for joint efforts by all human rights activists to further highlight the Kashmir issue and oppression by Indian armed forces, at all international forums.

They said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir are standing on the slogan of freedom for Kashmir, which they said the most beautiful part on earth.

Chief of Kashmir Movement UK Raja Faheem Kiyani, Chairman Kashmir Committee Karachi, Nadeem Awan, leader of Christian Community Sunel, Secretary General Pakistan People Party Azad Kashmir, Iqbal Kashmiri and others also shared their views on the occasion.

