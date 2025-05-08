Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and leadership across the political spectrum were fully united to thwart India's every aggression with full vigor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and leadership across the political spectrum were fully united to thwart India's every aggression with full vigor.

"The entire nation stands behind our brave soldiers who stand firmly like an iron wall while defending the country's territorial sovereignty," the president said while talking to former Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan,

Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, and others who called on him in the state metropolis on Thursday.

Commending Pakistan for its befitting response to Indian aggression, the president said that the Pakistan Army dashed Modi's pride to the ground by shooting down its five warplanes and destroying a number of its military installations on other sides of the LoC.

"We salute the Pak Army for its crushing response to the Modi government's war madness," the president said.

He said that all the political leadership and people of Azad Kashmir stand ready to fight against India alongside the Pakistan army.

"Killing innocent civilians and attacking places of worship in the dead of night is a naked aggression on the part of India," the president said, adding this act of war won't go unanswered.

He said that it was high time that the international community should take effective notice of the situation and play its due role in reducing tensions to avert the potential of a nuclear war in the region.

He also denounced the Indian government for intensifying atrocities against Kashmiris after the Pahalgam incident.

Describing the unresolved Kashmir issue as the mother of all disputes, he said, "The root cause of the tension between Pakistan and India is the Kashmir issue."

