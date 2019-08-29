UrduPoint.com
People Urged To Come Out For Showing Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:41 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf Imran Qureshi has appealed the people of Hyderabad to come out of their houses and offices on Friday to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PTI leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address had appealed the nation to stage protest rallies on Friday to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren who were being inhumanly treated by Indian Government.

He hoped the people of Hyderabad will come out of their houses and offices at about 12.00 p.m on Friday to show solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir and prove that they will never let them alone in difficult time.

Kashmir is life line for Pakistan and we will support Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination till the last drop of our blood, he said and appealed to all political, religious parties and social organizations to set aside political differences and come out on the roads to show solidarity with people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Modi government had converted occupied valley into cantonment where innocent and unarmed people were deprived of their fundamental rights.

PTI leader demanded of the world community to take notice of Indian highhandedness in occupied Kashmir and play role in resolving seven decade old unresolved issue as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

