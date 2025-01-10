- Home
- Kashmir
- People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative assembly Hassan Ibrahim ..
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief And Member AJK Legislative Assembly Hassan Ibrahim Calls On President Sultan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 10:39 PM
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative assembly Hassan Ibrahim called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at presidency on Friday and discussed the issues of mutual concern and prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2025) People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative assembly Hassan Ibrahim called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at presidency on Friday and discussed the issues of mutual concern and prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to President house, the AJK President and another leader have agreed to intensify efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue globally, citing grave concerns over worsening human rights violations in the held territory since India's abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
Referring to the Indian government's sledgehammer policies, they said that the continued bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces amounts to genocide.
"Under the given circumstances there is dire need that all the political parties of Azad Kashmir should unite and raise their voices in an aggressive and effective manner to resolve the Kashmir issue and expose the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir", they maintained, President house reported.
Hassan Ibrahim appreciated the President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry's significant contribution to Kashmir cause and his tireless efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..
Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakista ..
Allan set for Six Nations return for Italy
US sanctions 8 senior Venezuelan officials as Maduro sworn in
Govt committed to make Pakistan economically stable: Ahsan Iqbal
Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification
Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; SCP continues hearing
IUB syndicate meeting approves budget for FY2024-25
Five booked for interferring in anti-encroachment operation
NA body expresses dismay on authorities’ presentations about PFF’s elections
More Stories From Kashmir
-
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative assembly Hassan Ibrahim ..40 seconds ago
-
Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakistan: Azad Jammu and K ..43 seconds ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq for due influence of diaspora to raise Kashm ..24 hours ago
-
Irfan Salim takes charge of office as SSP State's capital town23 hours ago
-
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elections2 days ago
-
JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism2 days ago
-
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport4 days ago
-
India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stability: Azad Jammu and ..4 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UNO to ensure early grant of ROSD thro ..6 days ago
-
JKNF urges for immediate UN intervention to help resolve Kashmir dispute6 days ago
-
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues7 days ago
-
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects7 days ago