People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief And Member AJK Legislative Assembly Hassan Ibrahim Calls On President Sultan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 10:39 PM

People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative assembly Hassan Ibrahim called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at presidency on Friday and discussed the issues of mutual concern and prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

According to President house, the AJK President and another leader have agreed to intensify efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue globally, citing grave concerns over worsening human rights violations in the held territory since India's abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Referring to the Indian government's sledgehammer policies, they said that the continued bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces amounts to genocide.

"Under the given circumstances there is dire need that all the political parties of Azad Kashmir should unite and raise their voices in an aggressive and effective manner to resolve the Kashmir issue and expose the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir", they maintained, President house reported.

Hassan Ibrahim appreciated the President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry's significant contribution to Kashmir cause and his tireless efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level.

Assembly Pakistan India Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

