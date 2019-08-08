Peshawar Bar Council condemns revoking special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Peshawar Bar Council ( PBC) on Thursday strongly condemned Indian decision revoking special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir and demanded resolution of this long-standing issue as par UN resolutions.

The PBC also observed strike on the call of Pakistan Bar Council and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Thursday to express solidarity with Kashmiri breathern and condemned Indian atrocities.

The PBC in it's meeting chaired by President Syed Taimour Ali Shah also unanimously approved resolution to condemn Indian move to change status of Occupied Kashmir.

Syed Taimour Ali Shah said that right of self determination was the basic right of Kashmiris to determine their future.

The participants of the meeting assured full support of legal fraternity in this difficult times.

It also called on UN Security Council to take practical steps to fulfill it's resolutions on Kashmir.