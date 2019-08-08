UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Bar Council Condemns Revoking Special Status Of Indian Occupied Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Peshawar Bar Council condemns revoking special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir

Peshawar Bar Council ( PBC) on Thursday strongly condemned Indian decision revoking special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir and demanded resolution of this long-standing issue as par UN resolutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Bar Council ( PBC) on Thursday strongly condemned Indian decision revoking special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir and demanded resolution of this long-standing issue as par UN resolutions.

The PBC also observed strike on the call of Pakistan Bar Council and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Thursday to express solidarity with Kashmiri breathern and condemned Indian atrocities.

The PBC in it's meeting chaired by President Syed Taimour Ali Shah also unanimously approved resolution to condemn Indian move to change status of Occupied Kashmir.

Syed Taimour Ali Shah said that right of self determination was the basic right of Kashmiris to determine their future.

The participants of the meeting assured full support of legal fraternity in this difficult times.

It also called on UN Security Council to take practical steps to fulfill it's resolutions on Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Peshawar Occupied Kashmir Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations

Recent Stories

PALS RESCUE saves 176 lives this monsoon season

23 minutes ago

FAO food prices fall for second straight month in ..

23 seconds ago

Multan Waste Management Company engages ulema to s ..

26 seconds ago

KP govt to buy Air Quality Monitors to reduce air ..

28 seconds ago

Two dead in explosion at Russian military base

30 seconds ago

Town-I Peshawar passes annual budget of Rs 1.58 bn ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.