Petition Signed For Lifting IOK Siege

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:05 PM

A petition signed by 64 citizens from Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) said they believed abrogation of Article 370, made in stealth and using coercive means is unconstitutional and in violation of the historical promises made to the people of the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :A petition signed by 64 citizens from Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) said they believed abrogation of Article 370, made in stealth and using coercive means is unconstitutional and in violation of the historical promises made to the people of the territory.

The signatories of the petition include professionals from all spheres of life such as an eminent doctor, a Vice Air Marshal, theatre artists, academics, journalists, students and researchers. Most of the signatories are Kashmiri Pandits, Dogras and Sikhs belonging to Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In the letter, they say that the clandestine manner in which New Delhi proceeded to revoke J&K's special status and re-organise it into two Union Territories, in complete exclusion of the opinion and consent of the IOK's legislative assembly amounts to an authoritarian and undemocratic rejection of all norms of democracy.

"We reiterate the fact that we the people of Jammu and Kashmir were not consulted and no decision about our future, taken without our consent can be termed as legitimate. We condemn and reject this unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional imposition on us," the signatories say.

