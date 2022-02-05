UrduPoint.com

PFC Likewise Nation Also Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 12:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council likewise whole nation Saturday expressed their unflinching the highest degree of solidarity with the oppressed unarmed innocent people of illegally Indian occupied Kashmir.

Speaking as chief guest at an event held in connection with "Kashmir Day" Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that United Nation Commission on India and Pakistan adopted a resolution in 1949 which guaranteed Kashmir people their inherent right of self determination through a free and impartial plebiscite in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after coming into power publicly announced that if India takes one step in right direction Pakistan will move forward two step for durable peace in the region by addressing all cores issues amicably through result oriented parleys including Kashmir but India didn't respond positively and continued unleashing a series of atrocities and brutalities in Kashmir to quell their legitimate cause of liberating their home land from the clutches of Indian security forces.

He said Pakistan stands united and resolute with the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self determination.

He said despite perpetual atrocities and brutalities, Indian occupation and oppression had miserably failed for the last 71 years to weaken their just cause of people of the volley and now new generation is taking the struggle forward with even greater resolve.

Mian Kashif said Kashmir is lifeline for Pakistan and urged the world to take stock of massive human rights violations in memory in the held valley by Indian armed force and paramilitary troops.

He said hundreds of thousands innocent people have been martyred and Kashmiris are still being inflected electric shocks,women raped ,elders and children are picked up to harass them.

Umair Javed, Chief Operating Officer, Chenone, Hassan Bukhari consultant, Dr Waqar Ch senior visiting faculty school of Communication Studies Punjab University and Asim Javed Cluster head also spoke on the occasion.

