PHA employees express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) employees on Friday participated in the Kashmir Rally held at The Mall to express solidarity with people of held Kashmir.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani speaking on the occasion said that voice for the just cause of Kashmiris would be raised at all forums.

The so-called Indian democracy had got exposed in the world, he added.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said, "India should understand that curfew in held Kashmir cannot hide the violence being committed agaisnt unarmed people of held Kashmir." PHA Director General Ghulam Farid said that the entire nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren and would not leave Kashmiris alone in their freedom struggle.