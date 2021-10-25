UrduPoint.com

PHA Organizes Walk To Mark 'Kashmir Black Day'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:45 PM

PHA organizes walk to mark 'Kashmir Black Day'

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organized a walk to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in connection with "Kashmir Black Day" being observed across the country on October 27

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organized a walk to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in connection with "Kashmir Black Day" being observed across the country on October 27.

The rally was led by PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua, PHA Director General Syed Shafqat Raza and others officers of the department and a large no of employees and local people participated in the walk.

Addressing the participants, PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of occupied valley. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan proved himself an ambassador of the Kashmiris by presenting the case of Kashmir at all international platforms.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir and urged international community to play their role for provision of the right to self-determination to the people of IIOJK.

Speaking on the occasion, PHA DG Syed Shafqat Raza said that every Pakistani was observing Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. He said that the world should play its role for resolving the long standing issue, adding that the Kashmir dispute must be settled as per the resolutions of the United Nations and aspiration of people of Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration has announced to observe three days as Kashmir Black Day across the district.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jammu October All

Recent Stories

What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones ..

What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones?

20 minutes ago
 At least four dead in avalanche on Ecuador's volca ..

At least four dead in avalanche on Ecuador's volcano

6 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

41 seconds ago
 18 killed in tribal feud laid to rest in Kurram di ..

18 killed in tribal feud laid to rest in Kurram district

44 seconds ago
 'Sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruit soon : De ..

'Sacrifices of Kashmiris will bear fruit soon : Deputy Speaker AJK Assembly

2 minutes ago
 Chinese FM to visit Greece, Serbia, Albania, Italy ..

Chinese FM to visit Greece, Serbia, Albania, Italy

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.