PHA organizes walk to mark 'Kashmir Black Day'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organized a walk to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in connection with "Kashmir Black Day" being observed across the country on October 27.

The rally was led by PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua, PHA Director General Syed Shafqat Raza and others officers of the department and a large no of employees and local people participated in the walk.

Addressing the participants, PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of occupied valley. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan proved himself an ambassador of the Kashmiris by presenting the case of Kashmir at all international platforms.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir and urged international community to play their role for provision of the right to self-determination to the people of IIOJK.

Speaking on the occasion, PHA DG Syed Shafqat Raza said that every Pakistani was observing Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. He said that the world should play its role for resolving the long standing issue, adding that the Kashmir dispute must be settled as per the resolutions of the United Nations and aspiration of people of Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration has announced to observe three days as Kashmir Black Day across the district.