PHA stages rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Thursday took out a rally from Governor 's House to China Chowk to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

According to PHA sources, more than 2000 employees of PHA participated in the rally.

PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid said, "we strongly condemn the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India. The people of Pakistan can offer any type of sacrifice for the people of Kashmir." PHA Director General Ghulam Farid said black flags were being hoisted at all PHA offices in protest against Indian forces' brutalities being committed on innocent Kashmiris.

He said, "sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain."