Philanthropist Health Body Serves Ailing Poor With Free Medicare In Poonch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Under the spirit to serve the poor down trodden ailing humanity with the free latest Medicare in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) thousands of needy especially poor in Muzaffarabad and Poonch division's surroundings areas are being provided with free medical treatment by Midland Doctors Hospital (MDH) at Tandali on daily basis

A spokesman of the MDH told APP here Thursday that the Hospital has dedicated by all means for treatment of the poor and deserving people of far flung areas and the surroundings of LoC.

He asserted that patients are treated in extremely well-organised medical environment at the hospital which is fully equipped with latest and modern equipment including X-ray ultra sound, pathological laboratory, operation theatre, physiotherapy center, dental Surgery and many other necessities.

Medical team comprising medical specialist, surgeon, gynecologist, radiologist has treated more than a million needy patients from its foundation to yet.

The spokesman underlined that recently a frail woman from a village in Muzaffarabad, Begum Jan, fell and injured resulting breaking her leg and arm.

"When the family of the victim reached MDH, the hospital administration assured the patient for complete free treatment and within five days, the patient was provided with free treatment and surgery for his leg and arm done, he said adding that besides free treatment, the patient was also provided with all other facilities and medicines free of cost, which did not put a single rupee burden on the family.

Social circles especially from Muzaffarabad division, have, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to Midland Doctors Hospital for their social services for rehabilitation and betterment of the community.

