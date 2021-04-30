UrduPoint.com
PHJK Calls For Release Of Illegally Detained Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:44 PM

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (PHJK) here on Friday organized a protest procession in front of National Press Club for the release of illegally detained Kashmiri prisoners during deadly Corona outbreak across India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (PHJK) here on Friday organized a protest procession in front of National Press Club for the release of illegally detained Kashmiri prisoners during deadly Corona outbreak across India.

A large number of citizens participated in the rally. People were holding banners and placards with pictures of Kashmiri prisoners and sentences for their release. Citizens participating in the rally were chanting slogans for the release of Kashmiri prisoners and independence from India. Chairman PHJK Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice Mushtaq-ul-Islam, PPP Azad Kashmir leader Shaukat Javed Mir and others delivered speeches on the occasion.

They maintained that people were dying on the streets and outside the hospitals in India.

"In these circumstances, thousands of Kashmiris arrested in various jails in India are suffering from severe depression while the people of the entire state are worried about their lives and health" the speakers said.

They said that India should immediately learn from this catastrophic condition and release these oppressed and subjugated Kashmiri prisoners immediately. The speakers called on international human rights organizations Amnesty International and Asia Watch to release Kashmiri prisoners Ayaz Akbar, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakto, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Musarat Alam Butt , Pir Saifullah, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nahida Nasreen, Syeda Asiya Andrabi,and thousands of other prisoners.The speakers said that the United Nations and other international bodies should fulfill their constitutional obligations to conduct a fair, impartial and free referendum within the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

