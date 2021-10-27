Pictorial Exhibition on Kashmir issue held in Bahawalpur

A pictorial exhibition was held at Bahawalpur Arts Council under the auspices of Government of Punjab to express solidarity with people of Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :A pictorial exhibition was held at Bahawalpur Arts Council under the auspices of Government of Punjab to express solidarity with people of Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

The pictorial exhibition was jointly organized by Bahawalpur Arts Council and Islamia University Bahawalpur. Paintings and pictures made by artists were displayed at the Rashidia Auditorium of Bahawalpur Arts Council. The paintings highlighted the issue of brutalities being committed by Indian army against innocent people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Addressing the ceremony held in this regard, Director, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Muhammad Zubair Rabbani said that Indian armed forces had been committing worst violence on innocent people of IOK.

He said that the Arts Council invited the artists to paint paintings to show the world brutalities being committed by Indian army against people of Kashmir. Several artists contributed in the pictorial exhibition.