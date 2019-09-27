PILAC stage protest to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (Pilac) here on Friday staged a demonstration to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture (Pilac) here on Friday staged a demonstration to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Famous painter and intellectual Aslam Kamal and employees of PILAC participated in the rally, which held outside PILAC Complex Qazafi Stadium here.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in the favour of liberty of Kashmir. They raised slogans 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan'.

On the occasion, Aslam Iqbal, through his painting which depict the picture of Modi, said the Indian government was violating human rights in occupied Kashmir.

He said, there was shortage of food and medicines in the occupied Kashmir, due to clampdown, which causing great difficulties for Kashmiris.

He demanded that world should take notice of the Indian occupation forces that were committing atrocities and genocide of Kashmiri people.

He stressed the need for resolving Kashmir issue according to the United Nations resolutions.