Plan to use huge potential of hydel power in AJK.

MIRPUR AJK) ; (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Wednesday said that there was a huge potential of hydel power in Azad Kashmir which will be utilized to increase the revenue of the state.

He directed for taking effective measures to reduce power line losses and prevent power pilferage He expressed these views while addressing a departmental briefing given by the Secretary Electricity and Power Development Organization.

He underlined the need for improving the ongoing power projects in time to meet the increasing demand for electricity in the state.

He said steps should be taken for recovery of arrears and to ensure safety of the electricity employees.

He said that the government is taking solid measures for the setting up of new power projects in Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that the historic package of 500 billion rupees announced by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would change the destiny of the people of Azad Kashmir and added that the Kashmir Development Package will bring about the socio economic changes in the lives of the people of the state and the dream of development and prosperity.