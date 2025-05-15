PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit Fatehpur Thakiala town

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday visited the recent Indian firing-hit forward town of Fatehpur Thakiala, close to this side of the ceasefire line, to take stock of damages caused to civilian infrastructure and express solidarity with the people who lost their loved ones due to Indian shelling

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday visited the recent Indian firing-hit forward town of Fatehpur Thakiala, close to this side of the ceasefire line, to take stock of damages caused to civilian infrastructure and express solidarity with the people who lost their loved ones due to Indian shelling.

During the visit, the PMAJK visited the graves of the martyrs at Samti Majhan and other places and offered Fateha for the departed souls. He also visited the residence of Dr Musa to express sympathy with the bereaved family.

The Prime Minister also announced the building of a Primary school in the name of Misbah Shaheed at Samti Majhan on the demand of the heirs.

Senior Minister Colonel (retd.) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Minister for Public Health Dr Nisar Ansar Abdali, and Minister for Rehabilitation Javed Badhanvi were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the nation was proud of the sacrifices of martyrs. Martyrs, he said, were God's chosen people.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, the PM, while referring to continued bloodshed and violence in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said, "Imagine how difficult and painful life is there on the other side of the LoC.

He also appreciated the people of the area for their resilience and their resolve to defend the beloved homeland. The PM said that the Pakistani army has made us proud. He appreciated the leadership across the political spectrum for standing firmly behind the army.

The PM further stated that financial assistance has been provided to the heirs of all the martyrs.

"An emergency fund was established before the war to deal with any emergency situation," the PM said, adding that all losses, including houses and livestock, would be duly compensated to minimize the level of suffering.

"The buildings of hospitals and colleges destroyed in Indian shelling will be rebuilt better," he assured. He said that what we have witnessed during the past couple of weeks was sufficient enough for those who fail to distinguish between a protecting army and an occupying army.

PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that dishonesty and corruption in Azad Kashmir stand completely uprooted.

The PM assured that the resources of the state will be spent on the development and welfare of the public.

