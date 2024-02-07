Open Menu

PM AJK Chaired Meeting About Agriculture, Livestock

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM

A meeting of the AJK Department of Agriculture and Livestock, held in the state metropolis on Wednesday, tabled various healthy ideas and recommendations for boosting the livestock besides enlarging the per-acre yield of agrarian products in the state to meet local needs

While chairing a meeting AJK PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expressed that agriculture and livestock were very potential sectors in which people could invest and make significant gains.

He said that efforts should be made to convince people, attract them, and encourage them to get involved in agriculture, especially by focusing on planting fruit trees.

He further added that the development of the agriculture and livestock sectors could be instrumental in creating employment opportunities. He directed the concerned authorities to provide maximum facilities to farmers.

"There is a dire need to focus on agriculture and guide the farmers to adopt scientific methods of cultivation to maximize crop yield," he stated.

He further expressed that besides promoting poultry farming and animal breeding, interest-free loans must be provided to youth who want to set up dairy farms.

The AJK PM also directed the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock and other relevant authorities to submit a detailed report about all completed and incomplete projects from the last five years within a week.

Besides the officials of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, the meeting was attended by AJK senior minister Colonel (Rtd) Waqar Noor, Agriculture Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Abdul Majid Khan, and others.

Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, AJK Amir Mehmood Mirza, briefed the meeting in detail on the activities of his Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Dairy Development, Small Dams, Horticulture, Irrigation, and other related official functions. Ends: APP/ APP/ AHR.

