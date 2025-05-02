PM Anwar accuses India of maneuvering to create unrest in AJK

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Friday said that India was hatching conspiracies to create unrest in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Friday said that India was hatching conspiracies to create unrest in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

In his address to the All Parties Kashmir Conference hosted in the state metropolis, the PM warned, “If India attacks Pakistan, we will respond with full force. India is actively plotting to destabilize AJK."

The PM emphasized that Pakistan’s political leadership must demonstrate complete solidarity and stand firmly behind the armed forces against the Indian aggression.

Reaffirming his stance on the Kashmir issue, the PM said his narrative draws strength from the people of Pakistan, the armed forces, and the country’s military leadership.

He said that a single action by the Indian government has brought the situation back to what it was before August 5, 2019.

It is because of the state of Pakistan that I have taken a clear cut and courageous stand on the issue, the PM said, adding that he does not even hesitate to call spade a spade.

"Whatever is in my heart, I speak it out", the prime minister said, adding that none of the stakeholders have so far asked me to change or soften your stance on Kashmir." In the last 3-4 days, I spoke on tv channels and digital media regarding the Kashmir issue, due to which all those channels have been closed in India", he said.

The present government, he said, has faced a number of challenges. "It is all but natural that when you challenge any "status quo", there is a reaction", PM added. On holding a protest demonstration in front of the Indian embassy in the UK, the PM stated that a very powerful demonstration should be held in Britain to convey a strong message to India.

"The Liberation Cell is ready to support if the political leadership from the All Parties Kashmir Conference forum wants to participate in the protest demonstration", the premier said. About the functioning of Kashmir Liberation Cell, the PM said that his predecessors sitting here also know it well the functioning and its mandate.

The prime minister in his address appreciated the the Pakistan Army Chief for taking a bold stance on the issue of

Kashmir. He said that the political leadership of Azad Kashmir and the Hurriyat Conference are on the same page.

"As far as the Kashmir policy is concerned, we are open for debate and ready to remove any shortcomings", he remarked. "We have to think about how to take forward the issue of Kashmir, for which we have lost three generations", the PM said.

Highlighting the significance of national unity, the PM said, "The enemy attacks you only when he thinks that the nation is divided."

