PM Khan Discusses Kashmir, Trade And Economic Affairs With President Xi Jinping

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:51 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Wednesday held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss an entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interests

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Wednesday held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss an entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interests.Reports said the both leaders, in particular, discussed the ongoing intense dispute of occupied Kashmir, regional peace and security situation, and economic affairs between the states.PM Khan affirmed that Pak-China evergreen partnership protects fundamental interests of both countries.The meeting considered the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the source of prosperity and economic uplift for Pakistan as bilateral relations between the neighbouring states reach new heights.

Moreover, PM Khan will today attend the closing ceremony of the 2019 Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition as the guest of honour.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang will host the ceremony.The exhibition that is the world's largest expo of its kind is scheduled to be officially closed on Wednesday after 162 days of showcasing a pastoral landscape of hills, waters and plants.According to experts, it will have long-lasting international influence on green development and environmental protection.

