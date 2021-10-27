Member of National Assembly (MNA) and senior official of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the human rights violations committed by the Indian forces towards the people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at every international forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) and senior official of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the human rights violations committed by the Indian forces towards the people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at every international forum.

Talking to APP, he said that PM has presented the Kashmir issue at important forums to make the world believe that peace in the South Asian region cannot be ensured without UN resolution on Kashmir.

He said IIOJK is under the illegal occupation of Indian authorities for the last 74 years.

"India after landing its forces in IIOJK illegally and immorally on October 27, 1947, made a commitment before the United Nations to extend self-determination right to the Kashmiri people to decide their political future", he said.

Replying to a question, he said the international community needs to understand the importance of the Kashmir issue and realize the fact that durable peace in the South Asian region can only be ensured through resolving the Kashmir issue as per aspiration of Kashmiri people", he said.