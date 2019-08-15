UrduPoint.com
PML-N's Women Wing Stages Demo Against Indian Atrocities In IoK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 09:26 PM

PML-N's women wing stages demo against Indian atrocities in IoK

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) women wing on Thursday staged a demonstration outside Lahore Press Club (LPC) to mark the observance of India's independence day as black day and express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

PML-N's MPA Rabia Farooqi led the protest demonstration. The demonstrators raised full-throat slogans against the human rights violations by Indian forces in the held Kashmir.

PML-N's MPA Rabia Farooqi led the protest demonstration. The demonstrators raised full-throat slogans against the human rights violations by Indian forces in the held Kashmir.

The effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also burnt.

