Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) women wing on Thursday staged a demonstration outside Lahore Press Club (LPC) to mark the observance of India's independence day as black day and express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's ( PML-N women wing on Thursday staged a demonstration outside Lahore Press Club (LPC) to mark the observance of India 's independence day as black day and express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

PML-N's MPA Rabia Farooqi led the protest demonstration. The demonstrators raised full-throat slogans against the human rights violations by Indian forces in the held Kashmir.

The effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also burnt.