PML(F) Takes Out Protest Rally Against Indian Atrocities In IoK

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:27 PM

A protest rally was brought out by Pakistan Muslim League Functional here on Tuesday against Indian atrocities and changing of status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A protest rally was brought out by Pakistan Muslim League Functional here on Tuesday against Indian atrocities and changing of status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of workers of PML- F participated in the rally led by Rafique Magsi, district General Secretary, Majid Shah, Nadeem Azad and others in which effigy of Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi and Indian flag were set ablaze opposite Radio Pakistan and marched towards HPC where leaders condemned Indian actions against humanity in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the rally demanded of the world community to take serious notice of the genocide being committed by the Indian forces in occupied areas.

They have demanded of the International community to take notice of Indian brutalities against innocent and armless people of occupied Kashmir who were forcibly kept confined in their houses since August 5, 2019.

The participants also chanted slogans of 'Kashmir to become Pakistan' and Modi is killer of Muslims of India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

