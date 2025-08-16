PMS Association KPK Announces One-Day Salary Donation For Flood Affectees
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Aug, 2025) Announcing donation of "one day salary" for Flood 2025 affectees, the Provincial Management Service (PMS) Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has expressed its deepest and most sincere condolences to all those who have been affected by the recent devastating cloudbursts/floods in the provinces besides in various parts of the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life, homes, and livelihoods that the terrible catastrophe has caused", said Nouman Wazir, the Chairman PMS Association KPK, in a statement, released to the media on Saturday.
It is worthwhile to mention here that Wazir announced to dedicate his whole monthly salary to the victims of the natural disaster, sharing his sympathies in these hours of grief.
"The Association and its members are performing their duties in the field as well as in offices 24/7 to help the affected people of KPK in these difficult times and it assures the people and the Government of KPK of its all-out support and offers our services 24/7 in this humanitarian situation", Wazir said.
He said that the Association stands in solidarity with all of the flood-affected families during this challenging period and commits to supporting the affected communities in their recovery efforts.
Nouman Wazir further said, "As part of our commitment to serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Association requests to deduct one day's salary from all the Provincial Management Service Officers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the relief activities".
