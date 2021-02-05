PMSA observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) observed Kashmir Solidarity Day through activities at sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) observed Kashmir Solidarity Day through activities at sea.

PMS Ship DASHT flying large flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir on its main mast displayed banners and panaflexes highlighting Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The PMSA smartly turned up contingent waved the flags of Kashmir.

PMSS DASHT Commanding Officer Lt. Cdr. Farukh Ahmed addressing on the occasion said that Kashmiri brethren were engaged in heroic struggle and have continued to lay supreme sacrifices for their right of self determination in line with the UN resolutions.