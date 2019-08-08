Lambasting India's nefarious move of scraping the historic special status of the world-acclaimed disputed Jammu & Kashmir state, the nationalist Jammu & Kashmir Peoples National Party (PNP) here on Thursday categorically rejected the Indian unilateral forced sinister move of revoking the special status of the state by repealing Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Lambasting India's nefarious move of scraping the historic special status of the world-acclaimed disputed Jammu & Kashmir state, the nationalist Jammu & Kashmir Peoples National Party (PNP) here on Thursday categorically rejected the Indian unilateral forced sinister move of revoking the special status of the state by repealing Article 370 and 35-A of its constitution.

Addressing the news conference at the Kashmir Press Club, central Chairman of the PNP Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate said that it was a suicidal act as India had invited her own death through said despotic act badly hurting the internationally-acknowledged dispute status of the Jammu & Kashmir State.

The J&K PNP Supremo was flanked by his central party comrades including Ghalib Bostan Advocate, Aslam Watnoof and a large number of his party workers.

Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed suggested to the government of Pakistan to let the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit / Baltistan move coupled-with the prevailing moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris struggle for freedom, to further boost up the movement at international front more indigenously.

"As such the Jammu & Kashmir people would be more vibrant to apprise the external world of the prevailing most worst and critical conditions of Indian held Jammu & Kashmir state which have literally turned into the world's largest prison ever since the revocation of the special status of IOK committed by New Delhi four days ago, he underlined.

The Kashmiri leader continued that since Jammu & Kashmir was a single entity and an internationally recognized disputed territory, no unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that the forced unwarranted and unlawful decision by Government of India to revoke Jammu & Kashmir's special status without consulting J&K stakeholders, amidst a clampdown on civil liberties & communications blackout was leading to enhance the risk of further human rights violations & inflame tensions.

"We reaffirm our full commitment to the Kashmir cause with full support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in these hours of trial besides the collective struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination", it said.

He observed that the hurriedly-adopted way India adopted repealing article 370 and 35-A have been scrapped was unfair and unconstitutional. "As India has no mandate for abrogating the status of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir the sinister Indian action is totally turned down by the people dwelling either side of the line of control and rest of the world", he declared.

Seeking immediate action by UNO against the India for openly violating the UN resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir issue, Zulfiqar Raja said "abolishing the special status goes against UNSC resolutions besides against international law, norms and commitments.

Quoting media reports, it was now obvious that after the repeal of the special status that hard-liner Indian government now wants to send two to three Indian nationals from various parts of the country to settle in Jammu and Kashmir to change the demography of the Muslim majority state into minority. We strongly condemn this shameful act of the Indian Government.

"We call upon UNO in particular the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) to hold an urgent session to pressurize the Indian Government to cancel the repeal of the article 370 of the constitution and abide by the UNSC resolutions of 1948 and supplementary resolution of 1949 on the subject", the PNP President said.

He further urged upon Indian government to immediately reverse its shameful act restoring the special status of the disputed state besides withdrawing lockdown and abide by her commitment at UNO of holding a free and fair public referendum in line with the UNSC resolution of the 1948 and extended resolutions of the 5thJanuary, 1949.

He also urged upon Pakistan to exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps and sensitize the international community through active and aggressive diplomacy.

"Revoking article 370 and 35A was illegal as the right of revoking the article does not rest with Indian President and the Indian parliament", he underlined added the abrogation of the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir was totally illegal, unethical and open denial of international norms and commitments enshrined in the UN resolutions on Kashmir problem", he added.

Expressing grave concern over the fast-worsening situation of the entire curfew-clamped Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir state, Raja under lined entire occupied territory was lying dis-linked from rest of the world by the Indian occupying forces since Sunday - after entire internet service and other sources of communications have been switched off and disbanded to curb the public wrath in entire occupied territory against the Indian nefarious action of abolishing special status of the state.

He emphasized upon the world community to take immediate notice of the cognizance of the situation in the occupied state as India was blatantly violating the international laws by subjecting the Jammu & Kashmiri people to frequent serious human rights abuses and genocide.