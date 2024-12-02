Police Arrests 3 Bandits, Foil Attempt Of Dacoity In Mirpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Local police successfully foiled an attempt of dacoity in a residential house in the city's thickly populated Sector E-1 residential sector by netting 03 armed bandits on the spot
MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Dec, 2024) Local police successfully foiled an attempt of dacoity in a residential house in the city's thickly populated Sector E-1 residential sector by netting 03 armed bandits on the spot.
According to police, AJK government statement issued here Monday said that Thothal police arrested three alleged armed robbers who committed a robbery in Sector E-1 within the limits of Thothal police station in Mirpur city late Sunday night and recovered jewelry and weapons.
As soon as the incident emerged as jungle fire, the police cordoned off the entire area rushing the site and arrested three armed robbers and recovered the looted valuables including gold ornaments and weapons from their possession.
Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz and SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat also rushed to the spot and supervised the quick police operation.
The arrested three alleged accused are said to be the residents of adjoining Punjab province. DC Yasir Riaz and SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat met the victim's family and expressing sympathies.
They congratulated policemen who participated in the successful operation and appreciated the show of their highly skilled professionalism during performance of their official duty.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
3 billion people globally impacted by land degradation: Desertification conferen ..
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case
Advisor urges Gandapur to use official resources to improve KP governance
Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach
Karachi admin seals 4 factories producing soap from animal offal
Tens of thousands strike at Volkswagen's Germany plants
Victims win reparations over abduction by colonial-era Belgium
Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali
Ali Palh resigns as General Secretary PTI Sindh
Zelensky presses Scholz for 'fundamental' support against Russia
Government committed to empower individuals with disabilities: Prime Minister Mu ..
Collective responsibility of all to ensure equal opportunities, rights for Perso ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Farooq lambaste Indian govt for continual rising anti-Muslim approach12 minutes ago
-
AJK President calls for EU's effective role to help resolve lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully37 seconds ago
-
Two people, including a minor injured in wild Bear attack in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher reaches2 hours ago
-
Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal with emergent situation: AJK PM3 days ago
-
AJK President show concern over dire HR situation in IIOJK3 days ago
-
AJK PM orders for construction of public washrooms at sites of public utilization in State metropoli ..3 days ago
-
AJK PM seeks media's constructive role to bring about positive change in society5 days ago
-
Seminar on climate change, youth's role in mitigating it's impacts urges for fostering community res ..5 days ago
-
AJK PM resolves to utilize all resources for speedy uplift of state, citizens welfare6 days ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti decries attacks on Minorities especially Muslims in India6 days ago
-
IIOJK's "ruling" National Conference condemns Indian police action at Shahi Jamia Masjid in India's ..6 days ago