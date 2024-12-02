Open Menu

Police Arrests 3 Bandits, Foil Attempt Of Dacoity In Mirpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Police arrests 3 bandits, foil attempt of dacoity in Mirpur

Local police successfully foiled an attempt of dacoity in a residential house in the city's thickly populated Sector E-1 residential sector by netting 03 armed bandits on the spot

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Dec, 2024) Local police successfully foiled an attempt of dacoity in a residential house in the city's thickly populated Sector E-1 residential sector by netting 03 armed bandits on the spot.

According to police, AJK government statement issued here Monday said that Thothal police arrested three alleged armed robbers who committed a robbery in Sector E-1 within the limits of Thothal police station in Mirpur city late Sunday night and recovered jewelry and weapons.

As soon as the incident emerged as jungle fire, the police cordoned off the entire area rushing the site and arrested three armed robbers and recovered the looted valuables including gold ornaments and weapons from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz and SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat also rushed to the spot and supervised the quick police operation.

The arrested three alleged accused are said to be the residents of adjoining Punjab province. DC Yasir Riaz and SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat met the victim's family and expressing sympathies.

They congratulated policemen who participated in the successful operation and appreciated the show of their highly skilled professionalism during performance of their official duty.

APP/ahr/378

