Police baton-charge protestors in Muzaffarabd

(@imziishan)

The police on Tuesday baton-charged Jammu and Kashmir Peoples National Alliance (PNA) protestors who tried to cross the barricades in front of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on CMH Road to reach the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) The police on Tuesday baton-charged Jammu and Kashmir Peoples National Alliance (PNA) protestors who tried to cross the barricades in front of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on CMH Road to reach the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad.

According to hospital sources, over seven persons were injured in the clash with the police.

According to Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Badar Munir, the protesters were not allowed to go to AJK assembly. "We allowed them to go to the Central Press Club on Bank Road," he said, adding the unruly mob, however, started pelting stones at the police.

"Some of them even didn't obey their leaders to remain peaceful. No one could be allowed to challenge the writ of the state" he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference later in the day, the PNA leaders demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.