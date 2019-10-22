UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Baton-charge Protestors In Muzaffarabd

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:57 PM

Police baton-charge protestors in Muzaffarabd

The police on Tuesday baton-charged Jammu and Kashmir Peoples National Alliance (PNA) protestors who tried to cross the barricades in front of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on CMH Road to reach the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) The police on Tuesday baton-charged Jammu and Kashmir Peoples National Alliance (PNA) protestors who tried to cross the barricades in front of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on CMH Road to reach the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad.

According to hospital sources, over seven persons were injured in the clash with the police.

According to Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Badar Munir, the protesters were not allowed to go to AJK assembly. "We allowed them to go to the Central Press Club on Bank Road," he said, adding the unruly mob, however, started pelting stones at the police.

"Some of them even didn't obey their leaders to remain peaceful. No one could be allowed to challenge the writ of the state" he added.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference later in the day, the PNA leaders demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Police Road Bank Jammu Alliance Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchd ..

1 minute ago

PTI govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Gove ..

20 minutes ago

President briefs dignitaries about Kashmir issue, ..

20 minutes ago

Syria's Kurdish Units to Be Pushed Back From 18-Mi ..

22 minutes ago

2 children killed as Amnesty accuses Libya armed g ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Turkey Adopt Memorandum on Situation in Sy ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.