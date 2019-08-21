UrduPoint.com
Police Officer Killed, Another One Injured In Shootout In Indian-Administered Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:48 PM

A police officer was killed and another one was wounded in a shootout with militants in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir state, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) A police officer was killed and another one was wounded in a shootout with militants in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir state, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday.

"The encounter is over. One terrorist killed ... Arms and ammunition recovered. Our colleague [special police officer] SPO Billal attained martyrdom.

SI Amardeep Parihar injured in the incident is being treated at Army Hospital," police said on Twitter.

The killed militant was identified as Momin Gojri, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group (banned in Russia), police said.

The incident comes after the Indian government's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, which had granted the region a certain degree of autonomy for several decades.

