Police, Railways hold rallies

(@imziishan)

The police and railways departments took out rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris of the Indian Occupied Kashmir on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The police and railways departments took out rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris of the Indian Occupied Kashmir on Friday.

CPO Muhammad Zubair Drayshuk and SSP Muhammad Kashif Aslam along with a large number of officials gathered at Clock Tower and paid homage to Kashmiris' struggle for freedom from India.

Meanwhile, a rally led by DS railways Ameer Daud Pota was also taken out from Railways office in which Divisional Transport Officer Tahir Masood Marwat, DCO Nabeela Ashraf,and a large number of staffers were also present besides holding banners and placards.

The rally started from Railways Office and concluded at Cant Station.