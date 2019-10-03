Police use drone to keep eye on public movement in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

In Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), to keep an eye on protesters and movement of freedom activists, the police will be having 50 latest technology equipped Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) at the end of this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), to keep an eye on protesters and movement of freedom activists, the police will be having 50 latest technology equipped Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) at the end of this month.

Indian media reported that the biggest UAV procurements for the Jammu and Kashmir had already been approved, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, the police used to seek assistance from the Indian military units for using drones. Now, it will have its own UAVs.

The UAVs will be stationed at different parts of the valley and some officials will be trained to use them.