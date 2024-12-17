Polio eradication campaign successfully continues 2nd successive day in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Dec, 2024) The nation-wide 05-day polio eradication campaign successfully continued the second successive across Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) including the Kashmiri expatriates lake district of Mirpur on Tuesday.

A total of 7.52 lakh children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine during the 5-day nation-wide campaign and it will continue across AJK till December 20.

The SHSA authorities told this APP Correspondent on Tuesday unveiling the salient features of the immunization campaign against polio with the coordination of the World Health Organization(WHO), in AJK. The State Health Services Chief told that no case of polio disease has emerged any where in Azad Jammu and Kashmir since last 24 years.

At least 3995 mobile teams of para medical staff will be constituted to visit door to door to administer the polio vaccine drops during the campaign across AJK-where a total of 448 fixed centres at local govt. hospitals and subordinate health facilities, will be established by the State Polio Eradication Committee.

The total staff to be involved in the AJK-wide national drive include mobile teams comprising over 5000 workers for visiting door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age with the polio vaccine drops during the campaign, the sources underlined.

The fixed centres will be set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centres as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops, the sources elaborated. A total of 169 transit points will be set up for conducting the drive drive under the supervision of the concerned area in charges, the sources said.

And in lake-side district of Mirpur, at least 76656 children under 05 years of age will be administered the polio vaccine. In Mirpur district over 431 mobile teams of paramedics in all 51 zones will visit door to door besides serving at the 41 fixed centres and the 14 transit points to administer the polio vaccine drops to under~05 children.

