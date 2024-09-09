Open Menu

Polio Vaccination Campaign Starts In Mirpur

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 09:15 PM

A 5-day polio eradication drive started in the Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday, aimed at vaccinating over 76,000 children under the age of 5

According to DC Office, the campaign was inaugurated by Mirpur's Deputy Commissioner, Ch. Yasir Riaz who administered polio vaccine drops to young children at the District Health Office.

Other officials present at the launch included the District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sardar Aamar Aziz and representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to Dr. Fida Hussain, the district has deployed over 431 mobile teams of healthcare workers who will go door-to-door, in addition to setting up 41 fixed centers and 14 transit points to ensure comprehensive coverage during the 5-day drive.

The health authorities have also appointed 38 monitoring officers to oversee the campaign across the district's 103 union councils under the supervision of two tehsil supervisors.

Dr. Hussain urged parents to cooperate fully with the mobile teams and get their children vaccinated during the campaign.

He noted that AJK has been polio-free for the past 24 years and the government is committed to maintaining this record through sustained immunization efforts.

