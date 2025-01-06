Open Menu

Poor Arrangements Badly Affect Flight Operations At Snow-clad IIOJK Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Insufficient and poor arrangements, flight operations at International Airport in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were disrupted on Monday following continual heavy snowfall, said a report on Monday

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Jan, 2025) Insufficient and poor arrangements, flight operations at International Airport in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were disrupted on Monday following continual heavy snowfall, said a report on Monday.

According to the report, snow clearance efforts could not be exercised on the runway before the scheduled coming and outgoing flights and resultantly all airlines have to reschedule their flights to operate after 9:30 am.

The occupied valley experienced a fresh spell of snowfall on Sunday, further impacting air travel. Operations at the airport were already affected over the weekend due to dense fog, which, besides poor arrangements, also caused multiple flight delays, diversions, and cancellations, the report added.

