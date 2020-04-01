UrduPoint.com
Positive Cases Of Coronavirus In AJK Increase To 9 As 3 More Confirmed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:42 PM

With the addition of three more novel Coronavirus positive cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases reached to nine

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :With the addition of three more novel Coronavirus positive cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases reached to nine.

Four cases were reported in Mirpur, four in Bhimber and one in Plundari district, said Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi here.

Naqi said 10 more suspects of Covid 19 were reported to hospitals Wednesday whose samples had been taken for tests and they were being kept in quarantine centers while 46 more people had been released from quarantine centers after their tests found negative.

He said so far 249 people had been tested for Coronavirus in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and results of 188 show only nine positive, while results of 61 were awaited. 164 people had been released from quarantine centers so far finding their test negative.

He said test of suspects in Muzaffarabad division were being conducted at Abbas Institute of Medical Science (AIMS) while samples from other districts were being sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

He said two more laboratories would be working soon at Mirpur and Rawalakot after which all the test would be conducted locally.

He said positive patients were being treated in isolation wards of Teaching Hospital Mirpur, District Headquarter Hospital Bhimber and District Headquarter Hospital Plundari, while an isolation hospital had been set up at Muzaffarabad and two more would be established at Mirpur and Rawalakot soon.

The minister said 2000 emergency response and management committees were being established at union council level in the region out of which 800 committees had been established so far comprising of local volunteers with the coordination of local government departments.

Every committee would comprise a para medic, Imam of local Mosque, a school teacher and volunteers of the union council and they would be trained.

These committees would coordinate with the central control room working under the supervision of AJK prime minister directly through video link using the software prepared by information technology board.

These committees would help the local people in emergency reporting of the coronavirus symptomatic people and guiding them to health facilities besides assisting in the burial of the bodies in case of any death, the minister added.

