Posters Appear In IIOJK To Condemn India's Evil Policy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:45 PM

Posters appear in IIOJK to condemn India's evil policy

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League has launched a poster campaign condemning the Indian illegal occupation and the issuance of liquor licenses in the valley

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League has launched a poster campaign condemning the Indian illegal occupation and the issuance of liquor licenses in the valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, posters have popped up everywhere in Pulwama, Srinagar and Gandarbal areas despite huge presence of the occupational forces.

Meanwhile, Young Men's League Vice Chairman Zahid Ashraf in a statement lashed out at the Indian authorities for promoting moral degradation through liquor shops, saying that India maliciously had been pursuing the evil policy to corrupt the Kashmiri youth in a bid to wean them away from their sacred pursuit of freedom cause.

He said that the proud and religious minded kashmiris would never allow India to succeed at ravaging the Muslim culture.

He also condemned in strongest terms the continued killings and human rights violations by the occupational forces and called for an immediate end to the practice.

