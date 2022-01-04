UrduPoint.com

Posters Appear In Srinagar Demand Right Of Self Determination For Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 11:52 AM

Posters appear in Srinagar demand right of self determination for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir appealing the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions passed in January 5, 1949.

The posters were displayed by pro-freedom organizations including Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu Kashmir and Students and Youth Forum in Srinagar and other areas. They asked the world body to take notice of violation of Kashmiris right to self-determination, recongnized by the UN Security Council resolution passed on January 5, 1949, Kashmir Media Service reported.

It was on January 5, 1949 when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through a UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The posters reminded the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The posters calling the United Nations to honor its commitments made 73 years ago, said the Right to Self-Determination Day was a reminder to global community that they could not shy away from their responsibility towards the Kashmiri people.

The right to self-determination was a vital component of the human dignity and the negation of this right is the negation of human freedom, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and Human Rights covenants, the posters read.

