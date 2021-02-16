UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Posters Appear In Srinagar To Expose India's Real Face

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

Posters appear in Srinagar to expose India's real face

Posters inscribed with slogans like "WAKE UP, WAKE UP, UN EU WAKE UP" have appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to record the Kashmiris' protest against an expected visit by a group of European and African parliamentarians, handpicked by Modi-led fascist Indian regime to mislead the international community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Posters inscribed with slogans like "WAKE UP, WAKE UP, UN EU WAKE UP" have appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to record the Kashmiris' protest against an expected visit by a group of European and African parliamentarians, handpicked by Modi-led fascist Indian regime to mislead the international community.

According to Kashmir Media service, the posters displayed by Hurriyat Youth Forum Jammu and Kashmir were also reading" "We Want Freedom". Some of the posters had the text like "Kashmir seeks world attention".

"Kashmiris are united to raise demand of right to self-determination, mandated under UN resolutions.

Indian state has caged us and is terrorizing, targeting, killing, harassing, arresting, blinding and silencing us the people of Jammu and Kashmir," was written on some posters.

"Kashmiris have not accepted what India did on August 5, 2019, and they appeal to the visiting European and African parliamentarians to avoid taking Indian side and see our miserable plight and injustice in an impartial manner.""Our Crime: We want free and fair Plebiscite through Right to Self-Determination," was a slogan written on still some other posters.

Related Topics

India Protest World United Nations Visit Jammu Srinagar Reading August 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Malaysia to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign on ..

2 minutes ago

Kidnappings of Syrian Soldiers by Militants to Be ..

2 minutes ago

Brathwaite hails West Indies 'hunger' after deplet ..

2 minutes ago

Seven injured in van-trolley collision

2 minutes ago

RCB addresses 2365 complaints received through Pak ..

11 minutes ago

US Declined Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on S ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.