Posters, asking people to support shutdown, surface in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

In Indian occupied Kashmir, posters, asking people to strictly support the ongoing shutdown against India's move of scraping special status of the territory have surfaced in various areas of South Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, posters, asking people to strictly support the ongoing shutdown against India's move of scraping special status of the territory have surfaced in various areas of South Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Posters were spotted pasted on walls and electric poles in various areas of Islamabad district.

The posters asked the shopkeepers and others running business establishments including petrol pumps to observe complete shutdown to express their resentment against the Indian government's illegal action.

Earlier, a 5-point Action Plan poster, attributed to the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, had also surfaced in various parts of South Kashmir. It asked people to support the ongoing shutdown.