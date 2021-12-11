In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters appeared in different areas of Srinagar, drawing the attention of the world community towards the Narendra Modi-led Indian government's anti-Kashmir conspiracy in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters appeared in different areas of Srinagar, drawing the attention of the world community towards the Narendra Modi-led Indian government's anti-Kashmir conspiracy in the territory.

The posters displayed by Students Youth Forum and Kashmir Resistance Movement said that that Modi-led Indian government is using the so-called Delimitation Commission to commit pre-poll rigging to empower non-state Hindu extremist Bharatiya Janata Party through manipulated elections for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The posters maintained that the Modi regime's Hindutva policy is dangerous for Kashmir and its generation by which it wants to subdue the Kashmiris' freedom sentiment and crushing their righteous demand of right to self-determination. The posters appealed people to forge unity among their ranks to frustrate the BJP-RSS agenda in the territory.