UrduPoint.com

Posters Draw World's Attention To Modi Regime's Conspiracy In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:28 PM

Posters draw world's attention to Modi regime's conspiracy in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters appeared in different areas of Srinagar, drawing the attention of the world community towards the Narendra Modi-led Indian government's anti-Kashmir conspiracy in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters appeared in different areas of Srinagar, drawing the attention of the world community towards the Narendra Modi-led Indian government's anti-Kashmir conspiracy in the territory.

The posters displayed by Students Youth Forum and Kashmir Resistance Movement said that that Modi-led Indian government is using the so-called Delimitation Commission to commit pre-poll rigging to empower non-state Hindu extremist Bharatiya Janata Party through manipulated elections for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The posters maintained that the Modi regime's Hindutva policy is dangerous for Kashmir and its generation by which it wants to subdue the Kashmiris' freedom sentiment and crushing their righteous demand of right to self-determination. The posters appealed people to forge unity among their ranks to frustrate the BJP-RSS agenda in the territory.

Related Topics

Assembly India World Jammu Srinagar Media Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Driving licence issuing centers timing increased

Driving licence issuing centers timing increased

7 seconds ago
 SU awards 15 PhD, 50 M.Phil degrees

SU awards 15 PhD, 50 M.Phil degrees

9 seconds ago
 Bahrain Detects First Omicron Case - Health Minist ..

Bahrain Detects First Omicron Case - Health Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 11 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 11 Dec 2021

3 minutes ago
 HMC anti-encroachment cell launches massive operat ..

HMC anti-encroachment cell launches massive operation

3 minutes ago
 Indian Police Arrest Thief of Diego Maradona's Wat ..

Indian Police Arrest Thief of Diego Maradona's Watch - Chief Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.