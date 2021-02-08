Posters urge Kashmiris to observe shutdown on Feb 9 to 11

Posters have appeared in various areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir appealing people to observe strike on February 9 and 11 to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent freedom leaders, Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt respectively

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Posters have appeared in various areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir appealing people to observe strike on February 9 and 11 to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent freedom leaders, Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt respectively.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters paying rich tributes to the martyred Kashmiri leaders said that their sacrifices would not go waste. The posters, displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance, said the Kashmiris' struggle is for just demand of freedom from Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters were carrying pictures of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru and they were reading, "We are the custodians of the bloods of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs and would not rest until settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

" The posters read that the unresolved Kashmir dispute is the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the South Asian region and they urged the UN to take steps for peaceful settlement of the dispute.

The international human rights organizations were also asked to take notice of the India's illegal move to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on 9th February, 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February, 1984. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.