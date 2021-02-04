UrduPoint.com
Posters With PM Imran Khan's Pictures Appear In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:05 PM

Posters with PM Imran Khan's pictures appear in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the posters with pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan surfaced in Srinagar and other areas of the territory wherein people as well as the government of Pakistan were hailed for showing solidarity with Kashmiris on February 5, every year

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance on the eve of February 5, the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

"Thank you Pakistan, thank you Imran Khan for effectively raising the Kashmir case at all global platforms" was inscribed on a poster under the picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Freedom is birthright of Kashmiris. We will provide with every kind of support to them and will not leave them alone in their struggle," some posters quoted Imran Khan as having said.

"Pakistan will extend every kind of support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir at every forum," the posters added.

The posters reiterated that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till the achievement of the goal of freedom.

