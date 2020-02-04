Poultry Trade Association expresses solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

The Poultry Trade Association (PTA) Tuesday expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Poultry Trade Association (PTA) Tuesday expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Following this, it held a meeting under the chair of chairman Rana Ejaz in which a large number of office bearers including its president Mirza Shahid, Wakeel Arif, Kashif Chaudhary, Tahir Akram, Amir Chaudhary and others were also present.

The chairman on the occasion said Pakistani nation was united for Kashmir cause.